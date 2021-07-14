10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Gap Up to $181.32

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $181.32, but opened at $187.28. 10x Genomics shares last traded at $176.17, with a volume of 2,436 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. 10x Genomics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.44.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.12.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 160.22% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $105.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.75 million. Equities analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $289,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.61, for a total transaction of $1,444,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 434,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,764,355.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,069 shares of company stock worth $29,916,767 in the last 90 days. 11.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 62,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,146,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

About 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

