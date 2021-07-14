10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) Shares Gap Up to $181.32

10x Genomics, Inc. (NYSE:TXG)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $181.32, but opened at $187.28. 10x Genomics shares last traded at $176.17, with a volume of 2,436 shares changing hands.

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total value of $2,291,260.00. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $2,896,200.00. Insiders sold a total of 87,500 shares of company stock valued at $11,667,850 in the last quarter.

About 10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

