111,000 Shares in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSTRU) Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSTRU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 111,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $198,000.

Shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97. Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $10.40.

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, technology, consumer products, industrials, real estate services, financial services, hospitality, and entertainment sectors.

