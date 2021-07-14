11,326 Shares in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Acquired by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WAL. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 61.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 124.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $96.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.35. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $30.34 and a fifty-two week high of $109.84.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $337.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.88 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 18.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 19.84%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WAL. Citigroup raised their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.31.

In related news, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $1,081,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan K. Segedi acquired 1,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.65 per share, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at $838,112.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

