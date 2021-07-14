116,395 Shares in Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ) Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 116,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Ventoux CCM Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $2,741,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,356,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $490,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Ventoux CCM Acquisition during the first quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Ventoux CCM Acquisition during the first quarter worth $9,494,000. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ventoux CCM Acquisition alerts:

Shares of VTAQ opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.93. Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $10.36.

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

See Also: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventoux CCM Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventoux CCM Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.