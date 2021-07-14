$12.16 EPS Expected for Amazon.com, Inc. (NYSE:AMZN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. (NYSE:AMZN) will post $12.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $10.55 and the highest is $14.73. Amazon.com reported earnings per share of $10.30 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full year earnings of $57.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $45.45 to $71.13. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $72.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $52.62 to $96.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Amazon.com.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 77,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,230.68, for a total value of $251,589,205.00. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 351,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,305.48, for a total value of $1,163,267,827.08.

Shares of NYSE:AMZN opened at $3,677.36 on Wednesday. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $2,871.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

