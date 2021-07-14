$12.35 Million in Sales Expected for OptimizeRx Co. (NYSE:OPRX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that OptimizeRx Co. (NYSE:OPRX) will post sales of $12.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.55 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.21 million. OptimizeRx posted sales of $8.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full year sales of $58.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $57.34 million to $58.44 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $78.10 million, with estimates ranging from $73.35 million to $87.54 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for OptimizeRx.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

OPRX opened at $53.35 on Wednesday. OptimizeRx has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $63.98.

In other OptimizeRx news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Also, President Miriam J. Paramore sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $763,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 89,677 shares of company stock worth $4,394,295 in the last quarter.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OptimizeRx (OPRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.