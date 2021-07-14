120,000 Shares in OCA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:OCAXU) Bought by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in OCA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:OCAXU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OCA Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in OCA Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $250,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OCA Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in OCA Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of OCA Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $381,000.

OTCMKTS:OCAXU opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.12. OCA Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60.

OCA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

