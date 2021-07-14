1,200,000 Shares in Athlon Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SWETU) Acquired by Aristeia Capital LLC

Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Athlon Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SWETU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,868,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Athlon Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $8,604,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athlon Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,256,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athlon Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,959,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Athlon Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athlon Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,473,000.

Get Athlon Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWETU remained flat at $$10.05 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,992. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.01. Athlon Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $10.75.

Athlon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Athlon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athlon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.