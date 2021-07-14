1,286,509 Shares in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FWAA) Purchased by Aristeia Capital LLC

Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FWAA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,286,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,865,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned approximately 3.35% of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FWAA. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FWAA traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.51. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,120. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.20. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $12.90.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

