$13.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CSCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CSCO) will post $13.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.09 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.00 billion. Cisco Systems posted sales of $12.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full year sales of $49.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $49.22 billion to $49.78 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $51.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $50.96 billion to $52.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cisco Systems.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems stock opened at $53.32 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $55.35.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 4,797 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $196,101.36. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,832 shares of company stock worth $4,177,707.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cisco Systems (CSCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.