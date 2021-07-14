1,350,000 Shares in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (OTCMKTS:TWLVU) Purchased by Aristeia Capital LLC

Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (OTCMKTS:TWLVU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,298,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TWLVU. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,880,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the first quarter valued at about $7,388,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the first quarter valued at about $6,418,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the first quarter valued at about $6,156,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the first quarter valued at about $5,910,000.

Shares of TWLVU stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.96. The company had a trading volume of 331 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,964. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.95. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.11.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

