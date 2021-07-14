$141.50 Million in Sales Expected for NovoCure Limited (NYSE:NVCR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect NovoCure Limited (NYSE:NVCR) to report sales of $141.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for NovoCure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $138.10 million to $151.50 million. NovoCure reported sales of $115.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that NovoCure will report full year sales of $574.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $560.70 million to $612.28 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $652.95 million, with estimates ranging from $618.80 million to $687.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NovoCure.

Get NovoCure alerts:

NYSE:NVCR opened at $188.48 on Wednesday. NovoCure has a fifty-two week low of $55.40 and a fifty-two week high of $232.76.

In other NovoCure news, insider Pritesh Shah sold 23,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $5,061,100.00. Also, Director Gabriel Leung sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.54, for a total transaction of $183,540.00. Insiders have sold a total of 25,540 shares of company stock valued at $5,449,190 in the last three months.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NovoCure (NVCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.