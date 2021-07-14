143,087 Shares in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Purchased by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 143,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,307,000. Jefferies Financial Group accounts for 0.9% of Redwood Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Redwood Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Jefferies Financial Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 17,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 40,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 71,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 251,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on JEF. TheStreet upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

NYSE JEF traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.49. The stock had a trading volume of 230,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,600,423. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.47. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.99 and a 52-week high of $34.98.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 19.62%. Sell-side analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.