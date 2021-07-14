1,475,000 Shares in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYACU) Bought by Aristeia Capital LLC

Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYACU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,662,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter valued at $31,000. III Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter valued at $130,000.

NASDAQ:HYACU remained flat at $$10.00 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,498. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.33 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.97.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

