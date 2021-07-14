155,408 Shares in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Acquired by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 155,408 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 900.0% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

NYSE MBT opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $9.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $18.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $16.77 by $1.95. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 159.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value added services through wireless and fixed lines; financial services; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

