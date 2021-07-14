160,500 Shares in Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSW) Acquired by Innealta Capital LLC

Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 160,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,844,000. Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF makes up about 2.9% of Innealta Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Innealta Capital LLC owned about 10.03% of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLSW. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,214,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF by 967.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 83,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after buying an additional 75,970 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $15,845,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLSW traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.88. 3,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,131. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.28. Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF has a 1-year low of $26.57 and a 1-year high of $34.57.

