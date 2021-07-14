$165.81 Million in Sales Expected for Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) to report sales of $165.81 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Resources Connection’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $165.55 million to $166.07 million. Resources Connection posted sales of $178.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resources Connection will report full year sales of $623.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $622.75 million to $623.27 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $678.58 million, with estimates ranging from $672.69 million to $684.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Resources Connection.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Resources Connection by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,416,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,337,000 after purchasing an additional 360,068 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the first quarter worth about $4,320,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 163.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 294,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after buying an additional 182,703 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 664,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,353,000 after buying an additional 152,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 180.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 217,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 140,208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RGP opened at $13.66 on Wednesday. Resources Connection has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $15.45. The firm has a market cap of $448.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

