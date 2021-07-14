166,044 Shares in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Bought by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 166,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,962,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Duke Realty by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $2,135,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DRE. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Duke Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.63.

Shares of Duke Realty stock opened at $49.71 on Wednesday. Duke Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $50.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $258.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.25 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 34.07%. Duke Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is currently 67.11%.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

