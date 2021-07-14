169,828 Shares in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 169,828 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,508,000. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.14% of ACI Worldwide at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $282,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $297,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in ACI Worldwide by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $310,000. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACIW stock opened at $36.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.42. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 46.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.55 and a 1 year high of $43.23.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $285.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.65 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS.

In other news, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total value of $1,440,538.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 373,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,487,961.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeremy Wilmot sold 32,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total value of $1,263,953.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,294 shares of company stock valued at $4,086,375. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

