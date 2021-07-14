$17.74 Billion in Sales Expected for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) will announce sales of $17.74 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.56 billion and the highest is $17.93 billion. Wells Fargo & Company reported sales of $17.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full-year sales of $70.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $69.89 billion to $71.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $70.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $69.06 billion to $71.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Wells Fargo & Company.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.74.

NYSE WFC opened at $43.23 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $48.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 72.8% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 148,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after buying an additional 62,402 shares during the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 21,786 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 260,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 210.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

