$174.12 Million in Sales Expected for GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GDRX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GDRX) will post sales of $174.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for GoodRx’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $174.80 million and the lowest is $173.19 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that GoodRx will report full year sales of $748.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $741.40 million to $752.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $960.20 million to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GoodRx.

Get GoodRx alerts:

In related news, CFO Karsten Voermann sold 12,500 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total transaction of $467,125.00. Also, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 534,247 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total transaction of $17,678,233.23. Insiders sold a total of 1,516,064 shares of company stock worth $52,642,799 over the last 90 days.

Shares of GDRX opened at $31.28 on Wednesday. GoodRx has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $64.22.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GoodRx (GDRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.