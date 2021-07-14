18,960 Shares in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Bought by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the first quarter worth $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 70.7% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total transaction of $4,085,301.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $169.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.94 and a 12 month high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.89%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PPG. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus raised their target price on PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their target price on PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.72.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

