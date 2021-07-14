$190.00 Million in Sales Expected for CarGurus, Inc. (NYSE:CARG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect CarGurus, Inc. (NYSE:CARG) to post sales of $190.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for CarGurus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $188.52 million and the highest estimate coming in at $192.90 million. CarGurus reported sales of $94.74 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 100.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full year sales of $753.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $732.59 million to $783.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $863.67 million, with estimates ranging from $788.05 million to $968.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CarGurus.

In other CarGurus news, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $742,800.00. Also, major shareholder Langley Steinert sold 31,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total value of $795,175.86. Insiders sold 607,138 shares of company stock worth $16,330,382 over the last ninety days.

Shares of CARG stock opened at $27.07 on Wednesday. CarGurus has a 12-month low of $19.24 and a 12-month high of $36.54.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

