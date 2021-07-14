19,252 Shares in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Purchased by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GIS. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 77.1% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 57.1% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 75.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GIS. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $59.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $66.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.81. The firm has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.58.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.83%.

In related news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $675,306.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 90,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,633,560.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,569,627.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,019.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.