$195.44 Million in Sales Expected for Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) to report $195.44 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $157.30 million and the highest is $235.00 million. Cedar Fair posted sales of $6.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,865.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full-year sales of $933.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $839.92 million to $1.13 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cedar Fair.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.83) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

FUN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cedar Fair has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

Shares of FUN stock opened at $43.56 on Wednesday. Cedar Fair has a 1 year low of $22.81 and a 1 year high of $52.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.96.

In related news, Director Matthew A. Ouimet sold 250,000 shares of Cedar Fair stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $11,727,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,979.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the first quarter worth about $440,000. Thunderbird Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the first quarter worth about $23,596,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 11.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 606,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,116,000 after buying an additional 62,242 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 9.9% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 254,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,629,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 7.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,022,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,514,000 after buying an additional 341,965 shares during the last quarter. 56.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

