19,559 Shares in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000. Barclays PLC owned about 0.05% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 61,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 9,875 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA HACK opened at $61.44 on Wednesday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 1-year low of $43.88 and a 1-year high of $64.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.28.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.