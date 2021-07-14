$2.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) will report sales of $2.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.30 billion and the lowest is $1.80 billion. Burlington Stores posted sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full-year sales of $8.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.04 billion to $9.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.95 billion to $9.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 82.78% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.76) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BURL shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $318.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $353.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.75.

In other news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total value of $2,375,218.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,642.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BURL. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 35.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 70.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 110.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period.

BURL opened at $329.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $319.89. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $168.46 and a 1 year high of $339.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.58 and a beta of 1.00.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

