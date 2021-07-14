$209.44 Million in Sales Expected for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) will report sales of $209.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $208.50 million and the highest is $210.90 million. Verint Systems reported sales of $313.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full year sales of $866.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $864.84 million to $868.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $922.21 million, with estimates ranging from $914.84 million to $932.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Verint Systems.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

VRNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Verint Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.88.

NASDAQ VRNT opened at $42.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Verint Systems has a 52 week low of $20.67 and a 52 week high of $52.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -235.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.88.

In other Verint Systems news, insider Peter Fante sold 23,111 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total value of $1,068,652.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,251.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,454 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $110,724.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,635,957.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,065 shares of company stock worth $1,341,287. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 8,136 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 33,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 8,112 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 527,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the period.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

