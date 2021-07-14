2,106 Shares in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Purchased by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZBRA. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 66,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,287,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,137,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 296,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 254,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,734,000 after purchasing an additional 27,253 shares during the period. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

In other news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total transaction of $442,540.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,518.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cristen L. Kogl sold 499 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.30, for a total transaction of $250,647.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,993,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,413 shares of company stock valued at $19,012,148. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZBRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Northcoast Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $443.43.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $533.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 44.73 and a beta of 1.59. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $246.83 and a 52 week high of $549.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $506.94.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 13.56%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.