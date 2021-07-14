21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,083,188 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 239,581 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.80% of 21Vianet Group worth $34,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNET. Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group during the 1st quarter worth $423,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 278,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,995,000 after acquiring an additional 202,560 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,415,000. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,685,000. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VNET shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

21Vianet Group stock opened at $20.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.57 and a 1 year high of $44.45.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 59.54% and a negative return on equity of 49.77%. On average, research analysts expect that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

