$240.84 Million in Sales Expected for DraftKings Inc. (NYSE:DKNG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. (NYSE:DKNG) will report sales of $240.84 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for DraftKings’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $226.29 million to $252.00 million. DraftKings reported sales of $70.93 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 239.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DraftKings.

Get DraftKings alerts:

NYSE:DKNG opened at $47.73 on Wednesday. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $27.54 and a 12 month high of $74.38.

In related news, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $2,762,463.00. Also, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $33,000,000.00. Insiders have sold 1,125,882 shares of company stock valued at $56,326,616 over the last quarter.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

See Also: Trading Halts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DraftKings (DKNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.