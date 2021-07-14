$26.67 Million in Sales Expected for Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) will post sales of $26.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $26.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $27.00 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Quipt Home Medical will report full-year sales of $101.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $99.50 million to $104.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $122.88 million, with estimates ranging from $111.40 million to $128.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Quipt Home Medical.

A number of brokerages have commented on QIPT. Beacon Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of QIPT opened at $5.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Quipt Home Medical has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $8.40.

Quipt Home Medical Company Profile

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

