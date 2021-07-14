$26.67 Million in Sales Expected for Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 14th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) will post sales of $26.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $26.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $27.00 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Quipt Home Medical will report full-year sales of $101.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $99.50 million to $104.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $122.88 million, with estimates ranging from $111.40 million to $128.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Quipt Home Medical.

A number of brokerages have commented on QIPT. Beacon Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of QIPT opened at $5.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Quipt Home Medical has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $8.40.

Quipt Home Medical Company Profile

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quipt Home Medical (QIPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT)

Receive News & Ratings for Quipt Home Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quipt Home Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.