264,193 Shares in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Purchased by GSI Capital Advisors LLC

GSI Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 264,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,589,000. Piedmont Office Realty Trust makes up 2.0% of GSI Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. GSI Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PDM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,186,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,267,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,017,000 after purchasing an additional 498,187 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 105.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 903,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,692,000 after purchasing an additional 464,572 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 81.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,235,000 after purchasing an additional 342,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,777,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,950,000 after purchasing an additional 332,263 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

PDM traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.82. The stock had a trading volume of 7,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,744. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.85. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.04. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $20.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $129.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.86 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.