2,682 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Acquired by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,548,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,443,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,550,863,000 after buying an additional 46,822 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,263,944,000 after buying an additional 58,462 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,105,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,493,416,000 after buying an additional 43,395 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,434,896,000 after buying an additional 804,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,888,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,059,434,000 after buying an additional 73,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,619.89 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,406.55 and a 12-month high of $2,640.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,460.48.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,519.32.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,279.93, for a total transaction of $6,839,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,232 shares in the company, valued at $14,208,523.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,312 shares of company stock valued at $165,473,488. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

