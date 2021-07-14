30DC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDCH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

30DC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDCH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 334.5% from the June 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
TDCH stock opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02. 30DC has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.05.
30DC Company Profile
