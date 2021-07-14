$327.78 Million in Sales Expected for Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) will post $327.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $324.90 million and the highest is $329.90 million. Outfront Media reported sales of $232.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full-year sales of $1.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Outfront Media.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 13.77% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $259.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OUT shares. raised their price target on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OUT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 677,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,256,000 after acquiring an additional 254,200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 185,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Outfront Media by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OUT opened at $24.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Outfront Media has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $25.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.91.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

