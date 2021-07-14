374,052 Shares in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Bought by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 374,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $24,815,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.47% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1,707.7% in the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA KRE traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.11. The company had a trading volume of 644,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,869,438. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.12. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $33.48 and a one year high of $72.90.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

