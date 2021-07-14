38,928 Shares in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Purchased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 287.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in United States Steel by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:X opened at $24.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.27. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $6.63 and a 52 week high of $29.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.13.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.86%.

A number of research firms have commented on X. Credit Suisse Group raised United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on United States Steel from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.82.

In other news, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 1,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $50,722.40. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

