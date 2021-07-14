3M (NYSE:MMM) PT Lowered to $196.00

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $199.00 to $196.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MMM. Wolfe Research cut shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.17.

NYSE:MMM opened at $199.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $115.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $200.57. 3M has a 12 month low of $148.80 and a 12 month high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 44.00%. 3M’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,414 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Pendal Group Limited grew its position in 3M by 103,772.8% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,826,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,122,670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820,616 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth $490,349,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in 3M by 11.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,843,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,892,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,538 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in 3M by 94.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,787,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $344,404,000 after acquiring an additional 867,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in 3M by 8.8% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,713,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,871,641,000 after acquiring an additional 781,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

