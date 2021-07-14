$4.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) will announce sales of $4.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.89 billion and the highest is $4.15 billion. Kohl’s reported sales of $3.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full year sales of $18.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.09 billion to $19.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $19.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.19 billion to $19.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kohl’s.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.08. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. OTR Global raised Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Kohl’s from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.76.

Shares of KSS opened at $52.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $18.28 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is presently -82.64%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 15,310.9% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 319,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,017,000 after buying an additional 317,855 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 5,288 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter worth about $1,037,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 30.1% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Kohl’s by 19.5% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 357,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,293,000 after purchasing an additional 58,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

