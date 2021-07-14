$4.31 Billion in Sales Expected for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) will announce $4.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for General Mills’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.42 billion and the lowest is $4.25 billion. General Mills posted sales of $4.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that General Mills will report full year sales of $17.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.73 billion to $18.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $17.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.72 billion to $17.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on GIS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.80.

In other General Mills news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $675,306.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 90,630 shares in the company, valued at $5,633,560.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,569,627.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,605,019.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 77.1% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth $32,000. 75.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $59.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.81. General Mills has a twelve month low of $53.96 and a twelve month high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.83%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

