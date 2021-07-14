$4.35 Billion in Sales Expected for Moderna, Inc. (NYSE:MRNA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Moderna, Inc. (NYSE:MRNA) to announce $4.35 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Moderna’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $5.43 billion. Moderna reported sales of $66.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6,456.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moderna will report full-year sales of $17.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.51 billion to $20.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $15.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.14 billion to $22.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Moderna.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $4,311,800.00. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.76, for a total value of $1,158,800.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 248,446 shares of company stock valued at $48,559,323.

NYSE MRNA opened at $235.15 on Wednesday. Moderna has a 52 week low of $54.21 and a 52 week high of $245.70.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

