$40.05 Million in Sales Expected for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) will report sales of $40.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marathon Digital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $43.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $36.60 million. Marathon Digital posted sales of $290,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13,710.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Digital will report full-year sales of $242.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $207.70 million to $277.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $561.80 million, with estimates ranging from $477.10 million to $646.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Marathon Digital.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $9.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.30 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 572.60%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MARA shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marathon Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

NASDAQ MARA opened at $25.96 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 44.76 and a beta of 4.50. Marathon Digital has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $57.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MARA. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the first quarter worth about $256,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 557.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the first quarter worth about $3,088,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the first quarter worth about $360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.69% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

