$5.92 Billion in Sales Expected for Applied Materials, Inc. (NYSE:AMAT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Applied Materials, Inc. (NYSE:AMAT) to announce $5.92 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings. Applied Materials reported sales of $4.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full year sales of $22.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.49 billion to $22.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $24.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.64 billion to $25.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Applied Materials.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 115,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.07, for a total value of $16,144,328.13. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $3,426,690.00. Insiders sold 418,671 shares of company stock worth $58,507,513 over the last quarter.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $136.29 on Wednesday. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $54.15 and a 52 week high of $146.00.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Materials (AMAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.