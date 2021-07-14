$537.97 Million in Sales Expected for Entegris, Inc. (NYSE:ENTG) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. (NYSE:ENTG) will report sales of $537.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Entegris’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $536.40 million and the highest is $539.50 million. Entegris reported sales of $448.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Entegris will report full-year sales of $2.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Entegris.

NYSE ENTG opened at $117.72 on Wednesday. Entegris has a 52-week low of $56.16 and a 52-week high of $126.41.

In other Entegris news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 9,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,102,680.00. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $919,920.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,302,316.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

