5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$2.86. 5N Plus shares last traded at C$2.82, with a volume of 100,258 shares changing hands.

VNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of 5N Plus to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Laurentian lowered their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.21.

Get 5N Plus alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$229.60 million and a PE ratio of 78.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.52, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$59.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$60.23 million. On average, equities analysts expect that 5N Plus Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 5N Plus news, Senior Officer Nicholas Audet sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.81, for a total transaction of C$112,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at C$210,675. Also, Director Luc Bertrand purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.83 per share, with a total value of C$28,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,605,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,542,150. Insiders purchased 169,300 shares of company stock valued at $488,697 over the last quarter.

5N Plus Company Profile (TSE:VNP)

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

Read More: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.