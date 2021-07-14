5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$2.86. 5N Plus shares last traded at C$2.82, with a volume of 100,258 shares changing hands.
VNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of 5N Plus to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Laurentian lowered their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.21.
The firm has a market cap of C$229.60 million and a PE ratio of 78.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.52, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 1.68.
In other 5N Plus news, Senior Officer Nicholas Audet sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.81, for a total transaction of C$112,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at C$210,675. Also, Director Luc Bertrand purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.83 per share, with a total value of C$28,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,605,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,542,150. Insiders purchased 169,300 shares of company stock valued at $488,697 over the last quarter.
5N Plus Company Profile (TSE:VNP)
5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.
