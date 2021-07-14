$6.39 Billion in Sales Expected for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report sales of $6.39 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.74 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.20 billion. Delta Air Lines posted sales of $1.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 334.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full-year sales of $27.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.24 billion to $29.57 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $40.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.34 billion to $47.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Delta Air Lines.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 249.42% and a negative net margin of 102.96%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on DAL shares. Raymond James set a $42.37 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.32.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $41.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $24.38 and a 12-month high of $52.28. The stock has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAL. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management CO raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management CO now owns 13,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 16,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 63.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Delta Air Lines (DAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.