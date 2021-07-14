$6.87 Billion in Sales Expected for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) will announce $6.87 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.83 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.91 billion. United Natural Foods posted sales of $6.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th.

On average, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full year sales of $27.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.01 billion to $27.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $27.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.95 billion to $28.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for United Natural Foods.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UNFI shares. Northcoast Research raised United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. United Natural Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Shares of United Natural Foods stock opened at $33.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. United Natural Foods has a 12 month low of $14.23 and a 12 month high of $42.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.30.

In other news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 10,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $379,722.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,926.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Spinner sold 109,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $4,235,509.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,523,641.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 240,271 shares of company stock worth $9,136,357 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNFI. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,961,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in United Natural Foods by 608.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 982,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,362,000 after buying an additional 843,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,232,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,114,000 after purchasing an additional 610,906 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $16,761,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 975,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,138,000 after purchasing an additional 148,660 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

