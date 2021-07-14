$642.30 Million in Sales Expected for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) will announce $642.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lazard’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $637.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $647.00 million. Lazard posted sales of $542.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lazard will report full-year sales of $2.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lazard.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $679.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.24 million. Lazard had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 53.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Shares of LAZ opened at $46.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.04. Lazard has a 12 month low of $27.47 and a 12 month high of $48.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAZ. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Lazard by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lazard in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Lazard in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lazard in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Lazard in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

